MAN Industries commits Rs 1.5 cr to fight coronavirus

MAN Industries (India) on Wednesday said it has committed Rs 1.5 crore to fight the battle against coronavirus pandemic

MAN Group is also committed to take care of its employees including contract labourers working in our factories in Anjar and Pithampur by paying their full salaries well in advance during the entire period of lockdown, the company said in a regulatory filing said

“We as a company and a nation are witnessing these strenuous times. Not only India but countries around the globe are affected hugely by these unprecedented crises. However, India is handling the situation very well...," chairman R C Mansukhani said.

