Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra sales dip 88 pc in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:13 IST
Mahindra sales dip 88 pc in March
File photo

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday reported a steep 88 percent decline in total sales at 7,401 units in March. The company had sold 62,952 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 90 percent to 6,130 units last month compared to 59,012 units in March 2019. Exports dropped by 68 percent to 1,271 units as against 3,940 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes UVs, cars, and vans -- it sold 3,384 vehicles in March this year, against 27,646 vehicles in the same month last year, down 88 percent. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 2,325 vehicles as against 24,423 units earlier, a dip of 90 percent.

"Our performance in March has been muted on account of the impact of the current lock-down related to COVID-19 and the disruption in our BS-VI ramp-up plan," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said. The latter was planned between February and March but was affected due to the challenges of parts supply from global and local suppliers, he added.

"We have been able to clear our BS-IV inventory, but for fewer than 100 vehicles. However, there are many vehicles that are sold, but not yet registered because of the closure of RTOs," Nakra said. For 2019-20 fiscal, the company reported a 22 percent dip in total sales at 4,76,043 units compared to 6,08,596 units in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cited the coronavirus pandemic as the impetus for reluctantly creating her first personal Facebook account in a post on Wednesday. Since coming to power in 2016, Suu Kyi has largely communicated through forma...

Portugal PM says virus restrictions could last months, deaths rise to 187

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday that the country may be facing one, two, three months of restrictions on movement of people, as the number those who have died from the coronavirus nears 200. A total of 3,600 compan...

Mobile phones of people under home quarantine will be tracked: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police has been ordered to track mobile phones of people under home quarantine to check their movement and ensure no violations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. We handed over a list of 11,084 phone numbers to police...

COVID-19: After pay cut, GoAir tells staff that portion of March salary has been deferred to April

After introducing a pay cut for all employees last week as the coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube told the employees on Wednesday that a portion of their Marchs salary has been deferred t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020