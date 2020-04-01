Left Menu
Man Industries pledges Rs 1.5 cr to fight coronavirus outbreak

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:19 IST
Pipe maker Man Industries (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it will spend Rs 1.5 crore to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak. "Man Industries (India) Ltd has committed Rs 1.5 crore to fight against COVID–19. Man Group is also committed to take care of its employees including contract labourers working in its factories in Anjar & Pithampur by paying their full salaries well in advance during the entire period of lockdown," the company said in a statement.

The company is among the leading API grade large diameter pipe manufacturing company in India serving the hydrocarbon sector. "We as a company and a nation are witnessing these strenuous times. Not only India but countries around the globe are affected hugely by these unprecedented crisis. We all stand together in these difficult times. I am sure we will get over this difficult time very soon," Man Industries Chairman R C Mansukhani said.

