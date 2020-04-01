Razorpay will not Play a Prank Today, Does this Instead

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Razorpay will not be pranking its users this time. This year, in the midst of a global pandemic, the leading full stack financial solutions company has decided to take a step back from pranking people to launch the #DistancingSavesLives campaign. To help India flatten the curve, the company has created a Simulator which demonstrates the possible impact that different conditions such as wearing masks, meeting people and washing hands over a period of time starting March 1st can have in subsequently reducing the spread of the coronavirus. This simulator helps one understand and share the impact they are making towards saving lives by choosing to stay indoors or by stepping outside. As part of the campaign, Razorpay aims to support medical professionals facing shortage of the most critical protective equipment like masks and sanitation items by encouraging people to come forward and extend monetary support. In addition to the Rs. 10 crores which Razorpay hopes to raise, the company will match every contribution made towards this initiative. These funds will be used to procure and distribute masks and sanitisation items to our medical heroes and affected people. Encouraging people to try the simulator and offer their support, Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, Razorpay said, “This time of every year is when we are expecting people to laugh at our jokes and brighten up the environment. While we have set aside the April fool pranks this time, we want to build hope. And that’s exactly what we wanted to show through these simple simulations, helping people understand that our actions can have a positive impact amid this coronavirus crisis and make them feel hopeful and not anxious. When we see the simulation on our mobile phones or computer screens, it’s so clear to understand the overall impact, and when one is feeling scared and helpless, it's good to know that there’s something we all can control, our own behaviors, and help save lives. So, before we think about stepping out of our doors, let’s just take a step back and think again, not only for ourselves but also for our family and our community.” He added, “Our only goal now is to be more useful than funny and through the COVID-19 relief fund we would like to raise monetary support for our real heroes of these testing times - the healthcare workers and medical professionals. If not for their selfless efforts, we would crumble.” To help online businesses who are struggling to keep up with demand and ensure business continuity, Razorpay launched the Same Day Settlements earlier this week for all its partner businesses in the essentials category till April 15th. This feature will help businesses improve their cash flows and manage operational expenses better. Until the lockdown period, these businesses will receive funds in just a few hours instead of the usual 3-5 working days settlement period. While there is hope for a quick recovery and a rapid eradication of the virus, Razorpay urges the world to not give up, and continue to take measures and precautions, and offer support in any way possible to ensure the well-being of one and all. About Razorpay Software Private LimitedRazorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides technology payment solutions to over 1,000,000 businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator, Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital and MasterCard have invested a total of $106.5 million through Series A, B and C funding. Around 33 angel investors have invested in Razorpay’s mission to simplify payments. Known to be a developer oriented payment gateway, Razorpay focuses on essentials such as 24x7 support, one-line integration code and superior checkout experiences. Image: Razorpay - #DistancingSavesLives PWRPWR

