Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royal Enfield sales down 41 pc  in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:03 IST
Royal Enfield sales down 41 pc  in March

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday reported 41 per cent decline in total sales at 35,814 units in March. The company had registered total sales of 60,831 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales in March were at 32,630 units as against 58,434 units in the year-ago month, down 44 per cent, it added. Exports last month were at 3,184 units as compared to 2,357 units in March 2019, an increase of 33 per cent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

April Fools! K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus

A South Korean K-Pop star on Wednesday pulled an April Fools prank announcing that he had contracted coronavirus, and later removed the Instagram post after triggering a backlash.Kim Jae-joong, a member of boyband JYJ, posted on his Instagr...

Russia mulling coronavirus state of emergency, say sources; Kremlin denies

The Russian government is considering declaring a state of national emergency over coronavirus to allow it to bring in tougher measures, three senior officials told Reuters, but the Kremlin denied the reports.Russias official tally of coron...

US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as coronavirus anxiety grows

The Dow Jones tumbled more than 700 points on Wednesday as investors fled to safe-haven assets after new orders for U.S.-made goods plunged to an 11-year low and private payrolls fell for the first time since 2017.The blue-chip Dow and the ...

Truck hauling toilet paper catches fire on Texas interstate

A tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas early Wednesday, spilling the hot commodity all over an interstate, officials said. The fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 45 in Hutchin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020