NALCO records success in bauxite,alumina production

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) on Wednesday said it has recorded an all-round success in bauxite and alumina productions, while its aluminium smelter achieved more than 90 per cent capacity utilisation in 2019-20. With more than 100 per cent capacity utilization, NALCOs Panchpatmali Mines has achieved bauxite production of 73.02 lakh MT, which is highest ever since companys inception, the Navaratna PSU said in a statement.

Bauxite transportation has gone up to 73.02 lakh MT, which is also highest ever so far, while companys Alumina Refinery has produced highest-ever 21.61 lakh MT of Alumina Hydrate and set a new record. Steam & Power Plant (SPP) of Alumina Refinery has also achieved highest ever net power generation. The Aluminium Smelter of NALCO has achieved more than 90 per cent capacity utilization with cast metal production of 4.18 lakh MT in spite of acute coal crisis in the monsoon season and also the recent Coronavirus pandemic.

Also noteworthy that the DC energy consumption at companys smelter plant was at the lowest in 2019-20, it said. Attributing, record performance to the teamwork and dedication of employees, Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO said "in the on-going sluggish metal market, we would be able to tide over the downturn by continuing to keep our focus on bauxite mining and alumina refining arm, coupled with several cost reduction measures".

Its worth mentioning that despite COVID-19 crisis, NALCOs all units are operational with reduced manpower and contributing to the national economy. The company is implementing adequate social distancing and sanitization measures in its plants and residential areas to safeguard its employees and workers against corona virus exposure, it added.

