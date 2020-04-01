Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow falls 600 points to start second quarter as virus anxiety grows

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:02 IST
US STOCKS-Dow falls 600 points to start second quarter as virus anxiety grows

The Dow Jones fell 600 points on Wednesday as investors fled to safe-haven assets after new orders for U.S.-made goods plunged to an 11-year low and the White House issued a dire warning on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. The blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 were set to extend losses entering into the second quarter, as efforts to contain the outbreak resulted in deserted shopping streets, massive staff furloughs and a halt in business activity.

Meanwhile, the collapse in oil prices brought about its first major casualty, with shale producer Whiting Petroleum filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Its shares nearly halved in value. Companies on the benchmark index have lost about $6.3 trillion in market value so far this year, even as major governments and central banks have announced trillions of dollars in measures to thwart a global recession.

Goldman Sachs now expects sequential real U.S. GDP to plummet 34% in the second quarter on an annualized basis. "People are concerned with the economic reality of both the depth as well as the duration of what this episode will be for the global economy," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in North Carolina.

"There is room for further downside and we are still advocating for caution." The rush to safer assets pushed longer-term yields on U.S. Treasuries lower, putting pressure on interest-sensitive bank stocks, which fell 6.4%. The financials sector was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.

Consumer staples stocks, utilities and real estate, which are considered stable during times of extreme volatility, also fell between 1% and 7%. With the quarterly reporting season set to begin in two weeks, S&P 500 companies are expected to enter an earnings recession in 2020, falling 3.7% in the first quarter and 9.6% in the second.

However, some analysts expressed optimism. "This will take some time to overcome, but markets will rise in the second quarter on expectations of economic data sharply improving in the second half of 2020," said Barry Bannister, head of institutional equity strategy at Stifel Financial in Baltimore.

At 11:36 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 575.69 points, or 2.63%, at 21,341.47, the S&P 500 was down 76.78 points, or 2.97%, at 2,507.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 180.05 points, or 2.34%, at 7,520.05. The energy sector shed another 3.6%, with experts now saying oil prices could touch single digits, exacerbated by a share tussle among top producers as the world runs out of storage space.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.88-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.78-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and nine new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 41 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 fight hits top gear; Nationwide search for thousands of Tablighi-linked suspects as tally crosses 1,900

In a sweeping nationwide hunt, authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in India, as more than 450 fresh cases of infection emerg...

8 more confirmed positive COVID-19 in Assam, all went to Delhi Tablighi meet

Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Assam, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday adding that all of them has participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month. Eight mo...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Reaction to cancellation of Wimbledon due to coronavirus

The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since the Second World War on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck another major sports event off the calendar to wipe out the entire tennis grasscourt season.Here are so...

680 arrested in Assam for violating lockdown norms in 8 days

A total of 680 people have been arrested across the state in eight days for violating norms of the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19 and collected over Rs 10 lakh fines, Assam Police said on Wednesday. The daily police report on the lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020