BRIEF-Fitch Says A Deep Global Recession In 2020 Is Now Fitch Ratings' Baseline Forecast

Fitch Ratings: * FITCH SAYS A DEEP GLOBAL RECESSION IN 2020 IS NOW FITCH RATINGS' BASELINE FORECAST

* FITCH SAYS CHINA'S RECOVERY FROM DISRUPTION IN Q1 2020 WILL BE SHARPLY CURTAILED BY GLOBAL RECESSION * FITCH SAYS SPEED WITH WHICH CORONAVIRUS IS EVOLVING HAS NECESSITATED ANOTHER ROUND OF HUGE CUTS TO OUR GDP FORECASTS Source text for Eikon:

