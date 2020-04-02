Boeing announces voluntary layoff plan

Boeing announces voluntary layoff planPTI | New York | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:27 IST
Boeing unveiled a voluntary worker layoff program Thursday, telling employees that it hoped to avoid "other workforce actions" as the aviation industry reels from the coronavirus crisis
The initiative, announced by Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun, that such belt-tightening was needed amid the hit to the industry caused by the pandemic
He said "it's important that we start adjusting to our new reality now."
