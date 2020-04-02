Nepal reports sixth coronavirus case

Nepal on Thursday reported its sixth coronavirus case after a 65-year-old woman, who returned from Doha last month, tested positive. The woman flew to Nepal on March 17 from Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR652. The woman had flown to Doha from Belgium with a 19-year-old woman, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. The two women flew together to Pokhara on Buddha Air and a microbus to Baglung, officials said.

So far, coronavirus tests have been conducted on 1,184 people. Nepal's government has imposed a lockdown until April 7 halting flights, ordering vehicles off the roads, shutting down businesses and shuttering major markets.

The Himalyan nation has suspended permits for all mountain expeditions on March 12, effectively closing its peaks..

