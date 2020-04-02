NTPC, HDFC, others commit support to PM-CARES Fund

Power giant NTPC and financial services major HDFC Group have committed Rs 275.5 crore and Rs 150 crore respectively to the PM-CARES Fund to support Covid-19 relief and rehabilitation measures. "NTPC feels honoured to be a part of the contribution from the public sector undertakings which have contributed Rs 925 crore so far to the PM fund. "Rs 11 crore are being spent additionally by NTPC for protective measures at various locations as of March 31 towards awareness and health camps for people in the vicinity," the Maharatna firm said. Announcing the aid, HDFC Group Chairman Deepak Parekh said, "These are trying times for all of us. The group's support to the fund is to commend the exemplary efforts of the Centre and the states, the armed & paramilitary forces, the police, healthcare professionals and sanitation workers, who are working tirelessly day to fight the pandemic." NTPC said of the Rs 257.5 crore, Rs 250 crore has been given by the company, while its employees have contributed Rs 7.5 crore as their one-day salary. NTPC has also committed Rs 25 lakh each to the district administrations at Kawas and Jhanor in Gujarat, Solapur and Mauda in Maharashtra and Anta in Rajasthan to fight the pandemic. Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced more support to healthcare professionals and daily wagers by providing personal protective equipment kits to the medical staff and public health workforce in Karnataka. Further, the company will distribute daily food rations and essential kits to daily wage workers through the local district administration in Ramanagara near Bengaluru. Meanwhile, private sector financial services firm Shriram Group and logistics firm Allcargo have announced funds to fight the pandemic. While Shriram Group has committed Rs 10 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, Allcargo has offered Rs 1 crore to the Maharashtra chief minister's relief fund. The company will also provide food support to migrant workers and daily wagers in Maharashtra and Delhi, apart from collaborating with the Sion Hospital in Mumbai to provide assistance to doctors and paramedics.

