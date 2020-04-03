Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's services activity shrinks further in March, job cuts fastest on record-Caixin PMI

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 07:21 IST
China's services activity shrinks further in March, job cuts fastest on record-Caixin PMI

China's services sector struggled to get back on its feet in March after a brutal month of unprecedented shop closures and public lockdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak, a private survey showed on Friday.

Services companies cut jobs at the fastest pace on record as orders plunged for the second straight month and businesses scrambled to reduce their operating costs. Export orders also slumped again as more countries imposed their own tough virus containment measures. While the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rebounded to 43 in March from a record low of 26.5 in February, it still remained deep in contraction territory and was the second weakest reading since the survey began in late 2005. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The findings add to fears that consumer-facing services firms could be hit much harder and longer by the downturn than factories, which are slowly getting back to work, albeit at below normal levels. Similar business surveys will be released for Europe and the United States later on Friday. The services sector is an important generator of jobs in China and accounts for about 60% of its economy, which now looks likely to shrink for the first time in 30 years. Many companies are smaller, privately owned firms with much less cash to see them through an extended slumps than larger, state-owned enterprises.

While some restaurants, malls, and movie theatres are slowly reopening as China eases restrictions, many remained closed or are operating at limited capacity as authorities sound the alarm about a possible second wave of infections and advise people to avoid gatherings. Schools remain shut in most part of the country, and some cities and regions, including a county in China's central province of Henan, have introduced strict quarantine measures in light of new infections.

"Services activity remained under huge pressure and continued to shrink markedly amid restrictions to contain the coronavirus epidemic," Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, wrote in a note accompanying the Caixin PMI release. "The recovery of economic activity remained limited in March, although the domestic epidemic was contained," he said.

The slump in the private sector survey, which focuses more on small, export-oriented companies, also contrasted with an official survey this week, which showed an expansion in activity. The rapid spread of the pandemic outside China has put more pressure on demand, CEBM Group’s Zhong said, and wreaked havoc on global supply chains.

Services companies cut their selling prices for the fourth straight month in an effort to boost sales, even as they had to plough more money into safety equipment for staff, the private survey showed. Businesses remained deeply pessimistic and concerned over how long the crisis will last. "There are signs of lasting damage to domestic demand, and on top of that the external shock resulting from widespread lockdowns in other major economies is arriving fast and furious," analysts from Societe Generale said in a note on Thursday, noting Beijing's stimulus policy response has been "incremental".

The analysts said they expect "a decent dose of domestic policy stimulus" will kick in around the middle of the second quarter. Officials have cut some taxes and fees, and told banks to extend cheap loans and debt payment relief to firms that have been hardest hit.

They have also signalled additional monetary and fiscal stimulus, including bank reserve ratio cuts and special treasury bill issuance, while some local governments are handing out vouchers worth billions of yuan to boost consumer spending. Caixin’s composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Friday, picked up to 46.7 from a record low of 27.5 in February. Though the rise suggests that the sharp initial shock from the virus outbreak is easing, the reading remained below historical averages. ($1 = 7.0977 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 : Kolkata cops sing 'We shall overcome' to instil confidence, cheer people

Cops here took to streets signing We shall overcome to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus pandemic and instil confidence in them. Through their performance cops of Gariahat Police Station urged people to stay at...

Cases registered against Tablighi Jamaat members in UP's Mau

Cases have been registered against 114 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat, hailing from different states and staying here without informing the local administration, along with 28 others who provided shelter to them. These people were ...

More legislation to help companies facing insolvency due to COVID-19

The Government will be introducing legislation to make changes to the Companies Act to help companies facing insolvency due to COVID-19 to remain viable and keep New Zealanders in jobs.The temporary changes includeGiving directors of compan...

Media watchdog says Algeria using virus to 'settle scores'

Reporters Without Borders has accused Algerias government of taking advantage of the coronavirus epidemic to settle scores with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement co-signe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020