Left Menu
Development News Edition

TNB Aura backing tech companies impacted by COVID-19 with US$2M each

By providing an extended runway of 12-18 months to weather the headwinds, the fund serves to aid companies in returning their focus to achieving their targeted milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-04-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 08:43 IST
TNB Aura backing tech companies impacted by COVID-19 with US$2M each
"With the market having previously witnessed a glut of over-valued deals, and today, a current value dislocation, TNB AURA is targeting value deals of high quality for this new fund," Pillay added. Image Credit: ANI

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, its message balancing the inevitability of the virus' global ramifications, with the observation that governments, businesses, and individuals still possess the critical ability to alter the outbreak's trajectory. With businesses abruptly curtailing operations across most sectors, only a select set of companies are well-positioned to take advantage of the current situation, while the majority are not.

TNB Aura has launched a new Special Situations Fund, backing tech companies impacted by the pandemic with ~US$2M each.

"While we continue investing in growth companies in South East Asia via our first fund, and soon to be second, we see an opportunity to support great companies which are facing near-term cash flows issues as a result of The COVID-19 black swan event," Co-founder and Managing Partner, Vicknesh R Pillay commented. "Our highly selective and hands-on approach to investing has proven resilient, reflecting as such in a majority of our portfolio companies. With our financial acumen, we assist our investee companies to be nimble in the manner in which they manage their cash flow, budgeting, and talent optimization through volatility."

By providing an extended runway of 12-18 months to weather the headwinds, the fund serves to aid companies in returning their focus to achieving their targeted milestones. "We are investing for the long term, and seek to provide an encouraging narrative to the ecosystem at this critical time. Ultimately, we believe in strong fundamentals, and in the ability of selected companies to both weather the current storm and come out stronger on the other side," said Co-founder and Managing Partner, Charles Wong.

"With the market having previously witnessed a glut of over-valued deals, and today, a current value dislocation, TNB AURA is targeting value deals of high quality for this new fund," Pillay added. TNB AURA aims to turnaround funding within 1-2 months, with the fund open to a range of funding structures such as convertible notes or direct equity. For all interested applicants, please apply through the Special Situations Fund Form. All applications will be dealt with, with the highest confidentiality.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 : Kolkata cops sing 'We shall overcome' to instil confidence, cheer people

Cops here took to streets signing We shall overcome to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus pandemic and instil confidence in them. Through their performance cops of Gariahat Police Station urged people to stay at...

Cases registered against Tablighi Jamaat members in UP's Mau

Cases have been registered against 114 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat, hailing from different states and staying here without informing the local administration, along with 28 others who provided shelter to them. These people were ...

More legislation to help companies facing insolvency due to COVID-19

The Government will be introducing legislation to make changes to the Companies Act to help companies facing insolvency due to COVID-19 to remain viable and keep New Zealanders in jobs.The temporary changes includeGiving directors of compan...

Media watchdog says Algeria using virus to 'settle scores'

Reporters Without Borders has accused Algerias government of taking advantage of the coronavirus epidemic to settle scores with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement co-signe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020