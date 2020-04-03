Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supporting innovation would bring faster economic growth in Asia-Pacific: ADB

“Developing Asia invests 2.1% of its gross domestic product in research and development, but there are wide variations across countries,” said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:18 IST
Supporting innovation would bring faster economic growth in Asia-Pacific: ADB
The report shows that countries that innovate more tend to have faster economic growth. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Fostering greater innovation would bring faster and more inclusive economic growth in Asia and the Pacific, according to the theme chapter of the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020 released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) today.

"Developing Asia invests 2.1% of its gross domestic product in research and development, but there are wide variations across countries," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. "The five key drivers of innovation are sound education systems, innovative entrepreneurship, conducive institutions, deeper capital markets, and dynamic cities which bring together research universities and forward-thinking firms."

Over the last five decades, Asia and the Pacific have become a major global innovation and knowledge hub, with the region's share of global research and development investment rising to 40% in 2017 from 22% in 1966. The region is also home to many of the world's most innovative economies, including the People's Republic of China (PRC), Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore. Overall, however, innovation in the rest of the region still lags that in advanced economies, the report says.

The report shows that countries that innovate more tend to have faster economic growth. Middle-income economies in Asia and the Pacific that have graduated to high income such as the Republic of Korea increased spending on innovation, which is vital for productivity growth. Investment in research and development in these economies is three times bigger than in their peers. In addition, innovations contribute to more inclusive and environmentally sustainable growth in the region. Tuk-tuks and jeepneys powered by electricity or liquefied petroleum gas/compressed natural gas are examples.

Sustained innovation requires an educated and skilled workforce. Basic education systems need to provide a mix of hard and soft skills that combine the likes of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with learning to promote critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. On-the-job training is important too. Firms that trained their employees were more likely to innovate than firms that did not by as much as over 12 percentage points, according to ADB's report.

Innovative entrepreneurs and small firms can be supported through conducive institutions, including stronger property rights, competition policies, rule of law, and good information and communications technology. Access to capital markets, notably equity markets, are key to financing innovation. Governments can play a major role in financing research and development.

The report concludes that there are no shortcuts to achieving innovative societies in the region. Building them is a long-term commitment requiring a lot of hard work.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

Thailand on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said. There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the governments ...

Investors look to China for a glimpse of life after coronavirus

Chinas recovery from the coronavirus outbreak may hold investable lessons for the rest of the globe, according to fund managers who are closely watching - and have begun cautiously buying - in the worlds second-biggest economy. With the wor...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Do social distancing better, White House doctor tells Americans. Trump objectsDr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House task force on the coronavirus, had a message for Americ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Oprah Winfrey donates 10 million for coronavirus reliefOprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating 10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020