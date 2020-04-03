Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pramanit Foundation lends a helping hand to the needy during Covid 19 crisis

PTI | India | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:10 IST
Pramanit Foundation lends a helping hand to the needy during Covid 19 crisis

The COVID- 19 Pandemic has hit countries across the world really hard. This has created a crisis the world has rarely seen. In India also the three week lockdown will be hard for those in the lower sections of the society. Our visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has timely ordered the national lockdown and assured the populace that all essential services would remain operational, there is lot of work to be done at the ground level. It’s in this context that Pramanit Foundation decided to take up the cudgels for the migrant workers and the needy people. Formed seven years ago, its the brainchild of Brijesh Mathur, a noted company secretary turned philanthrophist. As he put it,” I thought that its in this hour of distress that Pramanit should get into its act and started helping out the needy. So we at Pramanit decided to put together a team and channelise our resources to reaching out for the needy citizens of Delhi/NCR,” said Brijesh. The first step was to identify those families who were in urgent need for help. “With this in mind, we formed a small task force of volunteers who would be instrumental in going around and identifying the most needy. Our first priority was to ensure that food reached these people. We have also tied up with some other agencies in order to smoothly felicitate this process,” Brijesh added.

Another important action taken at the ground level on the first day of lockdown by Pramanit was to ensure that around 1000 families were given free masks, hand sanitisers and soap which are an integral part of proper sanitation. After all, the best way to combat Covid 19 is to ensure proper cleanliness and that’s why Pramanit was devoting all its energies in doing this. “By the end of Day Four of the lockdown Pramanit had ensured that proper sanitisation had been rendered to 1000 families. We have also ensured that these affected families have adequate supplies of this which will last for a month,” said Brijesh. Pramanit Foundation has also reached out to individuals who can contribute for adopting a family for a month. ‘We felt that we would ask the more privileged to come forward and sponsor a needy family. We have appealed to a host of individuals to come and contribute. We have got a very heartening response and feel that Indians are large hearted and do care for the needy,” said Brijesh. The bigger challenge is in ensuring that basic food stuff like dals, salt, sugar and onion is available to the affected families. “The bigger challenge lies in this context we have taken some steps to ensure that we help these people with adequate stock of ration. We are confident that we will be able to arrange and provide the needy people soon,” said Brijesh. When asked which areas did Pramanit concentrate on providing relief, Brijesh named four areas. “These are Karala, Khanjawala, Sangam Vihar and Hauz Rani in Delhi. Moreover, in North Delhi area members of the Roary Club of Capital City New Delhi, with fellow Rotarians of the district have joined hands with Pramanit Foundation for distributing essential commodities to the needy. Apart from these areas, we have also helped certain areas in Dehradun. We are going to concentrate on providing this relief more on a pan India basis,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Pramanit Foundation has been working in the social segment for the past 7 Years. The Foundation has touched thousands of lives in India in various social community service sectors which include: Health & Education, Human Trafficking, Child Protection, Women Rights and Empowerment. The Foundation does regular Food Distribution and Health Check-up Camps. The Pramanit Foundation runs an E-Learning Centre, Computer Centre, Pramanit Charitable Library, Women’s Skill Development Centre etc. The Foundation has a strong network of Volunteers and organisations for various community service initiatives. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu urge people to follow lockdown and stay home

Indian sprinter Hima Das and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Friday urged countrymen to stay at home and follow the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The comments came soon after they attending a meeting with Prime M...

Medical aid marooned as Africa shuts borders amid coronavirus pandemic

Medical charity Alima planned to open an emergency operating theatre this week in Burkina Faso, but the project has stalled because the country closed its borders before a surgeon and anaesthetist could fly in, its director told Reuters. In...

Haryana Roadways driver 'thrashed' by UP cops, union demands action

A Haryana Roadways bus driver on his way to drop migrant workers home amid the lockdown was allegedly thrashed by Uttar Pradesh police personnel, prompting the staff union to demand strong action against them. Khurshid Ahmed, a driver with ...

Covid 19: Coal India arms distribute more than 3.3 lakh masks to people

CIL subsidiaries have distributed more than 3.3 lakh face masks to the people in and around coal mines as the country battles the coronavirus crisis, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. &#160; &#160; &#160; As IndiaFightsCorona, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020