Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab working out mechanism to procure wheat from farmers' doorsteps

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:35 IST
Punjab working out mechanism to procure wheat from farmers' doorsteps

The Punjab government is working out a mechanism for procuring wheat from the doorsteps of farmers to check overcrowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The state government has already postponed wheat procurement, which is likely to start from April 15. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked the state agriculture and food departments to work out ways to procure wheat grain from within the villages that are located more than one to two kilometers from the mandis, to check overcrowding during the Rabi season in view of Covid-19 restrictions.           Reviewing the harvesting and marketing arrangements through a video conference with officials of these departments, the chief minister directed them to minimise the exposure of the farmers, an official statement said here. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also approved the state government's request for the release of Rs 22,936 crore against cash credit limit for April 2020, it said. On the issue of procurement, while an Uber-type system of pooling farmers to the distant mandis, on the lines of the suggestion made by the Prime Minister, could be considered, the chief minister said he was open to accepting the proposal of the Chief Secretary to arrange for doorstep procurement of grain if comprehensive modalities can be worked out to ensure feasibility.            While around 50 per cent of the villages in the state are located in close proximity to the mandis and curfew passes could be issued to the farmers to go there in small batches at a time, for the villages in distant areas, the Chief Secretary suggested sending officials to handle the procurement.

Arhtiyas, who currently undertake bagging of the grain in the mandis, could be entrusted with the task of handling it in the villages itself, he added.           The chief minister asked the chief secretary to submit a detailed proposal so that a final decision in this regard could be taken in the next couple of days. He also directed Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar to get the rules amended to provide for payment to farmers through arhtiyas (commission agents). The chief minister also directed to increase the number of purchase centres and total procurement days to ensure that farmers do not overcrowd the mandis.            He said the arrangements will again be  reviewed in the cabinet meeting scheduled on Saturday.  Agriculture Secretary Vishwajit Khanna said incentives for staggered marketing, which the state government had already suggested to the Centre, would go a long way in checking crowds at the mandis and purchase centres, as that would encourage farmers to delay bringing in their produce.

Updating the chief minister about the other logistics being put in place for the season, Khanna said in case the West Bengal government, which had ordered closure of jute mills till April 6, does not open the same, the shortage of bales in Punjab would be met through PP bags, which are currently under production. Of the five lakh bales needed, 2.5 lakh have been received so far, he added.            All arrangements are in place for sanitisation and distribution of masks to procurement agency staff and farmers (through arhtiyas), said Khanna, adding that segregation and marking was being done at the mandis for social distancing. The bales would also be kept at a distance, he said, adding that during peak season, stocks would be accepted only from farmers carrying tokens issued by the administration/police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Fiinovation joins hands with Admitad India to help daily wage earners

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir In order to insulate the economic repercussions of COVID-19 on the marginalised section of the society, especially the daily wage earners, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Fiinovation has joined ...

Take help from retd doctors, medical students if COVID-19 cases see sharp rise: LG to Delhi govt

Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal asked the city government on Friday to take the help of retired doctors and medical students if the national capital witnesses a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the coming days, officials said. The L...

COVID-19 death toll in country rises to 62, cases to 2,547

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,547 in the country on Friday while the death toll rose to 62, registering a jump of 478 cases, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322, while 162...

Dwayne Johnson sings 'You’re Welcome' while teaching his daughter how to wash hands

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has recently shared a cute video of him singing the song Youre Welcome of his movie Moana with his adorable toddler, Tiana. In the clip, The Rock shares his pre-shower routine with his adorable 1-year-old. Sharin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020