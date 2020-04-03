United Airlines to repatriate Americans from Delhi to San Francisco starting Sunday

Chicago-based United Airlines on Friday said it will operate special flights from Delhi to San Francisco beginning April 5 to repatriate American citizens stranded in India due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The repatriation flights are for San Francisco only, the US Embassy in India said.

"The U S Embassy is unable to assist in arranging onward travel from that city to any other destination in the U S. You will be responsible for arranging and paying for travel to your final destination, including domestic flights, lodging and local transport costs," the embassy said. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during the lockdown. Till now, around 2,500 people have been infected and more than 60 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in India, according to the Union health ministry.

United Airlines in a statement said, "We are working closely with government officials here in the US as well as in other countries where flying has been restricted to gain the necessary approvals to operate service." "We will continue working with government officials in the near-term to play our part in bringing Americans home. Beginning April 5, United will begin operating repatriation flights from Delhi to San Francisco," the airline added. United has operated 56 repatriation flights till April 2 bringing nearly 8,000 Americans home from places like Guatemala City, Lima, Quito, Roatan, San Salvador, San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa.

