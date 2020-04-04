Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avolon cancels order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-04-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 01:03 IST
Avolon cancels order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes

Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon said Friday it was canceling an order for 75 737 MAX planes due to the massive deterioration in travel because of COVID-19. The planes being canceled had been scheduled for delivery in the 2020-2023 timeframe. Avolon also pushed back delivery of 16 other 737 MAX planes to 2024 or later and also annulled a plan to buy four Airbus A330neo aircraft.

"We are currently facing the most challenging period in the history of commercial aviation," said Avolon Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery. "The global fleet has been effectively grounded as countries work hard to slow the spread of COVID-19." The International Air Transport Association has estimated that global airlines would see a drop of $252 billion in revenues in 2020 under a scenario in which severe travel restrictions last for three months.

Avolon's announcement is the latest bit of bad news for Boeing, which prior to the coronavirus shutdowns was already dealing with the crisis over the grounding of the 737 MAX due to two deadly crashes. On Thursday, the Chicago-based firm unveiled a voluntary worker layoff program that a company official said will result in the departure of several thousand employees.

A Boeing spokesman said Avolon's announcement reflected a "mutual agreement" in light of the MAX grounding and the deterioration in the outlook for commercial flying. "As we have produced fewer MAX airplanes than planned, we have implemented these adjustments to regain flexibility in managing the more than 4,300 unfilled 737 MAX orders," the Boeing spokesman said.

"This is also the right step to align to the realities of the marketplace as we balance supply and demand and protect the 737 MAX's underlying value, especially in the leasing sector..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Anyone near Trump or Pence will be given rapid coronavirus test - White House

With the coronavirus contagion spreading, the White House said on Friday that anyone expected to be near President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be given a rapid COVID-19 test. The test is expected to be the same quick-acti...

Vistara continues to take bookings after April 15 until a new directive from Aviation Ministry

Vistara Airlines announced that they are taking flight bookings from April 15 onwards as of now, until a new directive from the Ministry of Civil Aviation is issued. The airline spokesperson said in a statement, We continue to take bookings...

Trump's son-in-law takes surprise top role in coronavirus fight

Hes got no medical experience, was never elected or saw military service, but as Donald Trumps son-in-law, Jared Kushner has crucial access -- and now hes White House point man for the coronavirus crisis. A youthful looking 39, Kushner is n...

Motor racing-Wickens set to make IndyCar return in virtual race

Robert Wickens will be back behind the wheel on Saturday for the first time since a near fatal crash two years ago and while it will be a virtual IndyCar race the Canadian sees it is another step towards the real thing.Im just excited to dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020