APM Terminals Pipavav offers free storage service for containers till Apr 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:09 IST
To prevent any supply chain disruptions in cargo movement during the coronavirus lockdown, APM Terminal Pipavav on Saturday announced free storage service at its facility for all containers till April 15. The supply chain interruption at the ports is expected due to the impact on the downstream services, it said. APM Terminals Pipavav is extending free storage service for all containers from April 1 - 15 (both days inclusive), the company said in a statement. This will offer flexibility to customers with extended logistic chain amidst the lockdown, it added The free storage facility at APM Terminal will help customers to plan their onward land logistics suitably and help maintain the supply chain, it said.

Jakob Friis Sorensen, managing director, APM Terminals Pipavav said, "The extension of free storage service at our port is a step towards offering flexibility to our customers for their good’s onward movement. We are committed to ease the supply chain for our customers in these challenging times and this is a small step towards it." The company further said it continues safe operations at the port by adopting stringent measures in line with the guidelines of the Directorate General of Shipping, Government of Gujarat and local statutory bodies in the wake of Covid-19. APM Terminals Pipavav is one of the leading gateway ports for containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes.

Its current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 250,000 passenger cars, 2 million tonnes of liquid bulk and 4 million tonnes of dry bulk. APM Terminals Pipavav is India's first public private partnership (PPP) port in India and is part of the APM Terminals global terminal network.

