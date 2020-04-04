Left Menu
Covid-19: FHRAI member hotels offer govt access to over 45,000 rooms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:32 IST
Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Saturday said its member hotels have offered the government access to over 45,000 hotel rooms across the country in the fight against Covid-19 outbreak. "The rooms have been set aside to quarantine inbound tourists who may require quarantining as well as for others who are stuck in the country because of the travel ban," FHRAI said in a statement.

The rooms are also open for doctors and healthcare workers who are unable to commute daily from their homes while doing a splendid job of fighting the pandemic, it added. The member hotels and restaurants of the federation have also pledged to serve close to 7 lakh meals per day, the association said.

"The hospitality industry has been on the frontline during this pandemic and is offering its full support to the government in the effort to control the spread of the virus. FHRAI through its regional associations is offering meals as well as has voluntarily offered rooms all over India via our member hotels and restaurants," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said. Alongside, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), regional arm of FHRAI, through its restaurant members has been offering meals, food packets and meal preparation facilities besides distributing dry rations for the needy.

This is being done in partnership with the state governments and local authorities besides various NGOs. In Mumbai alone, member hotels and restaurants of the HRAWI are assisting in preparation and distribution of 2 lakh meals per day in association with the state government and local authorities. In the western region, the HRAWI has mobilised many of its member restaurants to provide meals to over 5 lakh people who are in need, Kohli said.

