Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life insurance policyholders get 30 days more to pay premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:38 IST
Life insurance policyholders get 30 days more to pay premium

Regulator Irdia has provided an additional 30-day grace period for policyholders to pay premium on life insurance policies, whose renewal date fall in March and April amid the lockdown to fight against coronavirus pandemic. Insurance Regulatory and Developement Authority of India (Irdai) has already provided additional time for payment of renewal premium in case of health insurance policies and motor third party insurance.

Responding to representations made by life insurers and Life Insurance Council, the regulator issued the instructions for providing the additional grace of 30 days for premium payments. The insurers and the council had flagged operational constraints and difficulties being faced by policyholders due to the nationwide three-week lockdown and social distancing advisory.

Irdai further said where unit linked policies mature (up to May 31, 2020) and fund value is to be paid in lumpsum, life insurers "may offer settlement options" in accordance with relevant regulation. "This one time option is regardless of whether such option exists or not in the specific product," Irdai said in a circular.

Life insurers, however, will have to exercise all due care and diligence to explain clearly the possible downside risk of continued fluctuation of fund value based on daily net asset value (NAV). Last week, Irdai had said motor third party insurance and health insurance premiums -- falling during March 25 to April 14, 2020 -- can be paid on or before April 21, 2020. Risk cover to continue from the due date of renewal of such policies.

Meanwhile, Irdai has also provided insurers additional time for filing regulatory returns. In case of filing monthly returns, the additional time is 15 days, while in case of quarterly, half yearly and yearly returns insurers will get 30 days more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blocking dialogue was never a culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

How one Silicon Valley factory keeps running in the age of coronavirus

The managers at Green Circuits a small Silicon Valley electronics factory thought they would have to close when the San Francisco Bay Area directed non-essential businesses to shut almost three weeks ago.But messages soon flowed in from c...

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

South Sudan has confirmed its first case of COVID-19, its vice president said on Sunday, becoming the latest African nation to report a case of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.Riek Machar said a 29-year old patient arrived in the ...

EXCLUSIVE-Planned $1 billion U.S. aid cut would hit Afghan security force funds -sources

A planned 1 billion cut in U.S. aid to Afghanistan would come from funds for Afghan security forces, according to three U.S. sources, a step experts said would undercut both Kabuls ability to fight the Taliban and its leverage to negotiate ...

No parties, no problem: Introverts don't mind sheltering at home

With her painting, baking and near-constant gardening, Stephanie Hollowell kept busy at home even before efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic meant she had to stay inside the Dallas, Texas house she calls her little kingdom.She didnt in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020