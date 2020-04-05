Kremlin says Russia committed to constructive talks on oil - Interfax

Left Menu
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:47 IST
File photo Image Credit: President of Russia

Russia wants constructive talks on the situation in the oil market and sees no alternative to dialogue, Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.

"Russia was not in favor of terminating the OPEC+ deal. President (Vladimir) Putin and Russia are committed to a constructive negotiation process, which does not have an alternative for stabilizing the international energy market," Peskov said.

