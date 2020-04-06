Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president pitches frugal economic plan against coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 07:41 IST
Mexican president pitches frugal economic plan against coronavirus

Mexico's president unveiled a plan on Sunday to lift the economy out of the coronavirus crisis, vowing to help the poor and create jobs, but his promise of fiscal discipline sparked criticism that the measures fell far short of what was needed. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged Mexico would create 2 million new jobs in the next nine months and boost small business and housing loans. He also vowed to tighten public sector austerity to avoid debt.

Governments worldwide have unleashed unprecedented spending pledges to minimise damage to their economies from the coronavirus, including a $2-trillion package by Mexico's top trading partner, the United States. But Mexico's leftist leader, targeting measures for the "most vulnerable", said he would use a budget stabilization fund and cash from public trusts to fund plans to shield the poor from a slump economists expect to be severe.

"This crisis is temporary, transitory," Lopez Obrador said in a televised speech. "Normality will return soon. We will defeat the coronavirus, we will reactivate the economy." Last week, Lopez Obrador said about $10 billion was available from various rainy day funds, while the finance ministry said "buffers" for the economy included a stabilization fund of about $6.6 billion available from the end of 2019.

Known by his initials "AMLO", the president said Mexico would announced next week investments in the energy sector worth 339 billion pesos ($13.5 billion) to boost the economy, which some private analysts forecast to contract by up to 10% in 2020. That sum is far less than $92 billion in energy investments the private sector has proposed to the president.

His speech coincided with growing calls for his government to emulate the United States and European nations with a major stimulus package to fight the recession. "The mechanisms that AMLO is thinking about are going to be completely insufficient to deal with this type of recession," said Viri Rios, a Mexican political analyst.

Gustavo de Hoyos, head of employers' federation Coparmex, was scathing about the economic plan. "No relevant measure to deal with the #COVID19 economic crisis was announced," de Hoyos said afterwards on Twitter.

Lopez Obrador's former finance minister, Carlos Urzua, called last week for Mexico to run a bigger deficit, saying it was "obvious" national governments should significantly increase public deficits in the crisis. The government's latest estimate projects the economy could contract by up to 3.9% in 2020, though Lopez Obrador has said he does not agree, calling for more optimism on the economy, which was already contracting last year. Without unprecedented measures, there could be "an economic depression and a deepening of poverty not seen in Mexico in many decades," a group of economists, policymakers and politicians told Lopez Obrador in a letter urging quick government action.

One signatory, Rolando Cordera, a left-leaning economist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), applauded the president's commitment to helping the poor, but said his initial response to the plan was one of disappointment. Cordera was sceptical of how a struggling economy would generate hundreds of thousands of new jobs while the government stuck to its budget goals, and felt not enough was being done to protect workers and companies against a potentially huge blow.

"I didn't see anything that would allow me to conclude that a change was starting to take shape in the vision and focus of current economic policy," he told Reuters. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Sterling falls after PM Johnson hospitalised over persistent coronavirus symptoms

The pound fell against the dollar and euro on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of the coronavirus.The yen fell against the dollar and the antipodean curre...

Doris Day's awards, animal artifacts haul in $3 mln at auction

An auction of late actress Doris Days four Golden Globe awards and other items from her life generated nearly 3 million over the weekend, far outpacing original estimates, Juliens Auctions said on Sunday.Top-selling items in the live online...

American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spike

American Airlines Group Inc said late Sunday it would suspend more flights in and out of New York Citys three main airports for about a month, joining other airlines that have cut flights to the area following a spike in coronavirus cases. ...

Soccer-Man City's Walker faces disciplinary action for breaking lockdown rules

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action from the Premier League champions after tabloid the Sun said he breached Britains lockdown rules by hosting a party during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sun said England interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020