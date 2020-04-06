Russia, Saudi 'very, very close' to a deal on oil output cuts - CNBC

Saudi Arabia and Russia are "very, very close" to a deal on oil production cuts, Russia's sovereign wealth fund chief told CNBC on Monday https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/06/russia-saudi-arabia-are-very-close-to-an-oil-production-deal-rdif.html.

"I think the whole market understands that this deal is important and it will bring lots of stability, so much important stability to the market, and we are very close," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told CNBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.