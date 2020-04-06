Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petrol sales shrink 15.5%, diesel 24% in March as lockdown wipes demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:32 IST
Petrol sales shrink 15.5%, diesel 24% in March as lockdown wipes demand

India's petrol sales shrank by 15.5 per cent and diesel demand tanked over 24 per cent in March as the economy froze under the nationwide lockdown announced to check the spread of COVID-19. Also, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sales fell by 31 per cent as flights got suspended alongside the shutting of businesses and most vehicular traffic going off-road.

Petrol sales dropped to 1.859 million tonnes in March from 2.2 million tonnes sold in the same month in 2019, according to provisional industry demand numbers. Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, saw demand contract by 24.2 per cent to 4.8 million tonnes from 6.34 million tonnes in March 2019.

Similarly, ATF sales fell to 2.25 million tonnes from 2.185 million tonnes last year. The only fuel that showed growth was LPG as households rushed to book refills for stocking during the three-week lockdown period.

LPG sales rose 3.1 per cent to 2.25 million tonnes in March from 2.185 million tonnes in the same month last year. Industry officials said the pattern in fuel consumption is likely to continue in April as the lockdown is to last till mid of the month and there are indications that part restrictions will continue even after the lockdown is lifted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown beginning March 25, shutting offices and factories, barring those involved in essential services. Also, flights were suspended and vehicles went off the road as most people were asked to stay home to help check the spread of coronavirus. March will be the first month in two-and-half-years when petrol sales would see a negative or degrowth. The fuel had registered an 8.2 per cent growth during the first 11 months of 2019-20 fiscal.

Diesel has seen a 1.1 per cent rise in consumption from April 2019 to February 2020. It had seen sales slip into negative territory in January this year before rising in February. LPG consumption recorded a de-growth of 4.3 per cent during February and a cumulative growth of 6.2 per cent in April-February.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery may delay maintenance to 2021 due to coronavirus - sources

Vietnams Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co will likely delay maintenance of its Dung Quat refinery, initially scheduled to begin on June 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in travel curbs, two sources familiar with t...

British PM Johnson in hospital for coronavirus tests but said to be still in charge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was undergoing tests in hospital on Monday as he is still suffering coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, but the government insisted he remained in charge.Johnson, who had be...

Salaries of Analytics Professionals Grew by 14.3 Percent Since Last Year

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India According to the sixth edition of the annual study report by Analytics India Magazine and Jigsaw Academy titled Analytics India Salary Study 2020- By AIM and Jigsaw Academy, the salaries in...

Swiss coronavirus deaths hit 584, positive tests rise to 21,652

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 584, the countrys public health agency said on Monday, from 559 people on Sunday.The number of positive tests also increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, it said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020