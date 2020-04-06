Left Menu
Development News Edition

France heading for worst recession since WWII: minister

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:28 IST
France heading for worst recession since WWII: minister

France is facing its deepest recession since the end of World War II because of the widespread lockdown to stem the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Monday. "The worst growth figure in France since 1945 was -2.2 per cent in 2009, after the financial crisis of 2008. We will probably be very far beyond -2.2 per cent" this year, Le Maire told a Senate panel.

That figure was subsequently revised to a drop of 2.9 per cent, and France is likely to do even worse than that, the finance ministry clarified to AFP. "It's an indication of the amplitude of the economic shock we're facing," Le Maire said.

France imposed a nationwide stay-at-home order from March 17 after shuttering all nonessential businesses. Officials have said the lockdown will last until at least April 15. Statistics office Insee said last month that the lockdown has slashed overall economic activity by 35 per cent, and estimated that every month of shutdown would cut annual GPD by three percentage points.

Services, heavy industry and construction are all taking big hits, Insee said, as factories are shut and only a handful of business sectors, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, remain open. A wave of French blue-chip companies have abandoned their profitability targets for the year, while employers' associations have warned that hundreds of smaller firms and shops risk bankruptcy.

The government has pledged 45 billion euros (USD 49 billion) in loan guarantees and other relief to help companies get through the crisis..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-No turning back after central bankers' 'seismic' stimulus shift

The worlds top central bankers have pulled out all the stops in their fight against the coronavirus fallout, taking money printing to extremes that may become the new normal long after the pandemic is over.The tools used by the Federal Rese...

'Aliens' star Jay Benedict dies due to COVID-19 complications

Actor Jay Benedict, best known for his roles in film Aliens and TV show Emmerdale, has passed away due to complications arising from the coronavirus. He was 68. The actor died on April 4, a week before his 69th birthday, following a battle ...

Coronavirus: Community health survey in Goa between Apr 10-12

The Goa government will carry out a community health survey between April 10-12 as part of efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. The survey will map a persons travel history and check ...

Women and low-paid among worst hit by UK coronavirus job cuts

By Sonia Elks LONDON, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Low-paid workers, young people and women are most likely to have lost work in Britain due to the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus lockdown, researchers said on Monday.Befo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020