Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK car sales dive 44% in virus downturn

PTI | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:41 IST
UK car sales dive 44% in virus downturn

New car sales in Britain dived 44 percent last month as the country's lockdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak shut show rooms, industry data showed Monday. It comes as UK-based research group, the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), estimated that Britain's lockdown was costing its economy more that GBP 2.4 billion (USD 2.9 billion, 2.7 billion euros) per day in lost output across all main sectors.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders meanwhile said that UK car sales suffered the worst March since the late 1990s. "In the important plate change month, 203,370 fewer cars were registered than in March 2019, as showrooms closed in line with government advice to contain the spread of the coronavirus," the SMMT said in a statement.

"The performance represented a steeper fall than during the 2009 financial crisis," it added. Sales are normally boosted by the twice-a-year number plate change that occurs in March and September.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said the data represented "a stark realisation of what happens when economies grind to a halt". It comes as the CEBR said Britain's "lockdown is leading to a reduction in economic output of 31 per cent".

Total output stands at around GBP 5.35 billion per day, down from almost GBP 7.8 billion before implementation of the tougher restrictions two weeks ago. "The manufacturing sector is set to see the highest fall in output in absolute terms, as workers producing goods and services that are not deemed to be essential cannot do so remotely -- and because export demand and sometimes domestic demand have fallen sharply," the CEBR said in a report.

With manufacturing down 69 per cent, "the scale of the fall is important since most of the government schemes to provide relief for businesses are focused towards the service sector", it added. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in hospital on Monday undergoing tests after suffering "persistent" symptoms of coronavirus, ordered a nationwide lockdown in late March.

And Britain is now in the grip of a serious outbreak, with almost 50,000 confirmed hospital cases and nearly 5,000 deaths. (AFP IND IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Serie A to reduce player salaries by a third if season does not resume

Serie A says it has unanimously decided to reduce player salaries by a third if the season does not resume. The Italian soccer players association has not yet signed off on the deal.The league says in a statement that the guideline measure ...

No fresh COVID-19 case for 2nd day in Noida; door-to-door awareness campaign from Tuesday

No fresh coronavirus case was reported across Noida and Greater Noida for a second day in a row, with the administration now planning a door-to-door COVID-19 awareness and information gathering campaign, officials said on Monday. Gautam Bud...

Textile, apparel production to fall 10-12pc in Apr-Jun: KPMG study

Indias&#160;textiles and apparel sector production is expected to decline by 10-12 per cent in the April-June quarter owing to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study by KPMG in India. Demand shocks are expected to hurt Indias textil...

White House considering U.S. Treasury coronavirus bond -Kudlow

White House advisers have been discussing the possibility of a coronavirus-related U.S. Treasury bond, President Donald Trumps economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.Kudlow said this was a time to sell bonds to raise cash for coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020