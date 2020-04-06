Rating agency Crisil on Monday said its non-profit arm is serving free meals for 10,000 people every day in the financial capital amidst the lockdown

"We want to make sure the most vulnerable sections of the society do not go hungry while the lockdown is in force. Utilising idle corporate kitchen capacities to feed people who are currently unable to find livelihoods can be an efficient reutilisation of installed capacities," its chief Ashu Suyash said. * * * ** NPCI brings new character for its 'go digital' campaign The National Payments Corporation of India on Monday said it has inserted a new character into its ongoing 'go digital' campaign

The character, Mrs Rao, will also educate people about ways to stay safe during lockdown along with the messaging around the importance of digital, an official statement said.

