PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:40 IST
Business briefs

Rating agency Crisil on Monday said its non-profit arm is serving free meals for 10,000 people every day in the financial capital amidst the lockdown

"We want to make sure the most vulnerable sections of the society do not go hungry while the lockdown is in force. Utilising idle corporate kitchen capacities to feed people who are currently unable to find livelihoods can be an efficient reutilisation of installed capacities," its chief Ashu Suyash said.  * * * ** NPCI brings new character for its 'go digital' campaign The National Payments Corporation of India on Monday said it has inserted a new character into its ongoing 'go digital' campaign

The character, Mrs Rao, will also educate people about ways to stay safe during lockdown along with the messaging around the importance of digital, an official statement said.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

WRAPUP 1-Europe dares to consider easing lockdowns as U.S. enters "peak death week"

European nations including hard-hit Italy and Spain have started looking ahead to easing coronavirus lockdowns after steady falls in fatality rates, as the United States prepared on Monday for what one official called peak death week.Britis...

Indonesian preachers who tested postive for COVD-19 booked for negligence in Telangana

A case has been registered against a group of 10 Indonesian preachers, who had tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Karimnagar district in Telangana last month, for alleged negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a ...

Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet

China demanded an explanation from Brazil Monday after the far-right governments education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian countrys plan for world domination, in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. In the latest incide...

COVID-19: Pune records 37 more cases; parts of city sealed

With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials s...
