Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI)

Money Market Operations as on April 03, 202 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)3,222.65 3.84 1.00-5.00 I. Call Money 1,084.90 3.61 3.00-4.65 II. Triparty Repo 637.75 1.52 1.00-2.50 III. Market Repo 0.00 IV Repo in Corporate Bond 1,500.00 5.00 5.00-5.00B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 9,404.53 4.24 0.50-5.00 II. Term Money@@ 1,572.40 4.30-5.85 III. Triparty Repo 1,64,556.90 2.37 0.55-4.11 IV. Market Repo 73,752.63 1.84 0.01-4.70 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Fri, 03/04/2020 4 Tue, 07/04/2020 5,53,978.00 4.002. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo-----3. MSF Fri, 03/04/2020 4 Tue, 07/04/2020 5,250.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations- - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,23,712.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate(i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 27/03/2020 13 Thu, 09/04/2020 1,18,029.00 4.39 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Thu, 26/03/2020 12 Tue, 07/04/2020 11,772.00 5.16 Mon, 23/03/2020 16 Wed, 08/04/2020 31,585.00 5.16 Tue, 24/03/202016 Thu, 09/04/2020 46,160.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo-----3. MSF4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,276.19 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 1,26,890.19 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,96,821.81 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 03/04/2020 4,42,066.56 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending10/04/2020 4,11,781.00H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥03/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 13/03/2020 2,61,748.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse RepoPTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

