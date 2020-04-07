Ola Emergency launched in Bengaluru for medical trips

Ola announced the launch of Ola Emergency on its app to enable essential medical trips on its platform in collaboration with the Karnatakas Department of Health. It is available in Bengaluru starting Tuesday with a network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitisers and will be operated by specially trained drivers, the ride hailing company said.

To book such a cab, citizens can select the category Enabled for Hospitals on their Ola app, and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city, it said in a statement. Ola has enabled over 200 hospitals on its app to provide the service and ensure cabs are used only for essential medical travel. The service will be available across Bengaluru and is slated to soon launch in other major cities, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.