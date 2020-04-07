Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:40 IST
Business process management company WNS on Tuesday committed Rs 5 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The money will be deposited to the PM CARES Fund, the company's chief executive Keshav Murugesh said.

* * * * Axis Bank to collect donation for PM CARES Fund Third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has received the mandate to collect donations for the PM-CARES Fund. "Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic will require joint efforts from all quarters," the bank's managing director and chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry said.

The bank has already set aside Rs 100 crore to fight the pandemic.  * * * * Molbio Diagnostics' COVID-19 testing kit gets ICMR approval Molbio Diagnostics, supported by India Health Fund through the Centre for Health Research and Innovations (CHRI), has obtained Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) approval for its COVID-19 testing kit. Truenat Beta CoV test will deliver results within an hour and cost Rs 1,350 per test, an official statement said, adding it is the second company to provide an indigenous kit for testing. * * * * Dr. Lal Path Labs to donate Rs 1 cr to PM CARES Fund Diagnostic and related healthcare service provider Dr. Lal Path Labs on Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund to help the government in its fight against coronavirus. "We wholeheartedly support the Prime Minister's efforts to make India a COVID-19 free nation. This donation of Rs 1 crore is a step towards strengthening the nation's fight against this pandemic," Dr. Lal Path Labs Executive Chairman Dr. Arvind Lal said in a statement here.  * * * * NSIC contributes Rs 1 cr to PM CARES Fund The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) on Tuesday announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore towards PM CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

NSIC is a mini-ratna public sector unit under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises..

