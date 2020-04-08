VA Tech Wabag bags Rs 90 cr-contract in Bahrain

Water technology solutions provider VA Tech Wabag on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 90 crore-contract for operations and maintenance of sewage treatment plant in Bahrain. Under the contract, awarded by the ministry of works, municipalities affairs and urban planning in Bahrain, Wabag will continue to operate, maintain and manage the 40 MLD Madinat Salman sewage treatment plant and long sea outfall for five years.

The project was also developed by Wabag on EPC basis, which was completed in three years on October 2018 and has been maintaining the plant since then. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development funded EPC contract worth Rs 700 crore was awarded in October 2015 by Bahrain's ministry of housing to cater to a population of around 1,00,000.

"Wabag has been operating and maintaining this plant since then. Now the ministry of works has awarded a long term five year O&M contract for project," company's CEO – Middle East and Africa Cluster Deep Raj Saxena said. He further said that in line with its growth strategy, this new order to the strong O&M order book across the globe provides annuity income, which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability.

