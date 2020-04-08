Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo suspends international flights till Apr 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:04 IST
IndiGo suspends international flights till Apr 30

Amid the nationwide lockdown implemented to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India, budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it is suspending its international flights till April 30. Air India has already suspended domestic and international flights till April 30.

"Our International operations are temporary suspended till April 30, 2020. Your money is safe in the form of a credit shell, valid for one year from the date of the issuance," IndiGo said in a tweet on Wednesday. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown, which is supposed to end on April 14, to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said the country will remove its restrictions on flight operations once it is fully confident that the spread of coronavirus has come under control. Cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during this lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Tesco defends dividend payout as warns coronavirus costs could top $1 bln

Tesco has defended its decision to pay investors a 635 million pound 782 million dividend while accepting business tax relief from the British government aimed at helping distressed retailers through the coronavirus crisis. Britains biggest...

Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22 -state media

Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, in...

India considers narrowing lockdown to coronavirus hotspots

India is considering plans to seal off coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai, and parts of the south while easing restrictions elsewhere as a way out of a three-week lockdown that has caused deep economic distress, officials said on Wednesd...

Poland to spend 100 bln zlotys to help companies save jobs

Poland will spend over 100 billion zlotys 23.99 billion to help companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said on Wednesday, in a move he hopes will save up to 5 million jobs.We are at war to save jobs, Mateusz Mora...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020