Pandemic could cause deepest economic recession 'of our lifetimes': WTO chief

The COVID-19 pandemic could provoke the deepest recession in living memory, World Trade Organisation chief Roberto Azevedo warned on Wednesday

"As we face what may well be the deepest economic recession or downturn of our lifetimes, we should aim to make the most of all potential drivers of sustainable growth to reverse this situation," he told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.