COVID-19: KSUM to hold webinars for mentoring startups

PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:06 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 (PTI): The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has planned a series of online mentorship sessions for startups, in association with industry bodies, on a range of topics to equip them meet the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. High profile Industry leaders, including those from Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and Paytm, are also part of the year-long webinar series.

Startups can ingest ideas from industry stalwarts by taking part in the free sessions from their convenient places. During this lockdown period, startups are facing difficulty in meeting and networking with industry heads and get expert advice on various aspects of business such as marketing, managing funds, investors perspective on the pandemic, business modelling, technical sessions and much more, a press release said.

The webinars seek to bridge this gap by keeping fledgling entrepreneurs engaged and help the startups learn the best practices to adopt at the time of crisis. It will also bring in active number of participants than in the physical assembly of conferences.

KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state..

