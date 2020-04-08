Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apps for work, entertainment push data demand in India by 20% in 3 weeks: DE-CIX

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:52 IST
Apps for work, entertainment push data demand in India by 20% in 3 weeks: DE-CIX

With the country under coronavirus lockdown, applications supporting work-from-home, edtech, video streaming and gaming led to a spike in data consumption by 20 per cent in the last three weeks, according to the internet exchange firm DE-CIX. The company has seen use of collaborative tools like Zoom, Skype, Webex, Microsoft teams, etc doubled and 120 per cent jump in traffic of video streaming apps like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime, etc, including gaming apps. "We have seen an averag,e 20 per cent jump in data traffic in India in the last three weeks. Collaborative tools, video streaming app and gaming apps now account for around 80 per cent of the total internet traffic in India," DE-CIX International CEO Ivo Ivanov told PTI. He said that the surge in data consumption without complaint of work getting affected shows that digital infrastructure is going to be key for managing economies. "This type of behaviour of people using collaborative tools with some people being first time users shows that it could stay even after the coronavirus problem is solved," Ivanov said. DE-CIX facilitates brandwidth trade for applications like Hotstar, Netflix, cloud computing companies, data centres, telecom operators, etc through network interconnection services.

"The data surge of 20 per cent has been noticed in the last 2-3 weeks compared to the data consumption pattern in January-February," Ivanov said. The company has recorded peak data consumption at 2.45 terabit per second on March 18 which means 2.64 crore gigabyte of data usage in a day. During normal days data consumption in India is around 81 GB per second which is around 70 lakh GB in a day. Ivanov said that there is no congestion on the network of the company, however, telecom operators and internet service providers will need to expand their capacity for delivering service to the end customers. "All stakeholders should treat digital infrastructure on high priority," he said. The company is now looking to expand presence of its internet exchanges in India to more 12 cities in the next 2-3 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Universe's expansion may not be the same in all directions, suggests Study

A new study using data from NASAs Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESAs XMM-Newton is challenging the basic notion of cosmology that says everything looks the same in all directions if you look over large enough distances. Astronomers using X-...

Health ministry issues advisory for containment of COVID-19 in slum areas

The Union Health Ministry has released an advisory for containment of COVID-19 in slums saying unauthorized colonies and Jhuggi-Jhopri JJclusters pose a serious problem as a huge population resides in such places. For communities, inadequat...

49 more corona cases in Telangana

Forty-nine coronavirus positive cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday. Total 453 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported in the state so far, informed state Health Minister Etela Rajender. In the state, 45 Covid-19 patients ...

Delhi govt seals 20 coronavirus hotspots, makes face masks compulsory for people stepping outdoors

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced sealing of 20 coronavirus hotspots comprising small pockets of settlements and apartment complexes, and made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to contain the sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020