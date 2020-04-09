Courses on iGOT launched for capacity building of frontline COVID-19 workers

India is fighting against the covid-19 Pandemic and India's first line of workers is already engaged in COVID relief and doing a commendable job. However, a larger force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential or geometric increase in positive COVID cases in the subsequent stages of the pandemic.

Accordingly, to take care of the training needs of the frontline workers, the Government of India has launched a training module for management of COVID-19 named 'Integrated Govt. Online training' (iGOT) portal on Ministry of HRD's DIKSHA platform for the capacity building of frontline workers to handle the pandemic efficiently. Courses on iGOT have been launched for Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Hygiene Workers, Technicians, Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs), State Government Officers, Civil Defence Officers, Various Police Organisations, National Cadet Corps(NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Service Scheme, Indian Red Cross Society, Bharat Scouts and Guides and other volunteers at the stage.

MHRD's 'Digital Infrastructure Knowledge Sharing' (DIKSHA) platform - an initiative for education & training has been leveraged by Government of India to launch iGOT portal to train all frontline healthcare and COVID Warriors of India to meet Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's vision to care for those 'who care for the nation',

DIKSHA's population-scale infrastructure was launched by the Vice President of India on Teacher's Day in 2017 and is already being used by more than one crore teachers and students across the country in 30+ states & UTs for curriculum-based education and training. DIKSHA already has explanation, practice and assessment content linked to NCERT and state curriculum.

DIKSHA platform is well equipped to cater to unlimited demands of learning, any time, anywhere. Multiple states in the country besides NCERT & CBSE will be using it for online teacher training, conducting quizzes, doing learning activities to promote creative & critical thinking, as well as for ensuring continuity in curriculum-linked education for students in these times.

The uniqueness of the DIKSHA platform is its federated architecture which makes it possible for iGOT portal to leverage it and help train lakhs of 'Corona warriors' including government officials, frontline health workers & volunteers from organizations like NCC, NSS, NYKS, etc, to prepare them to fight against the pandemic. The portal will provide agencies like the Health Department and NCC with the ability to upload their content suited for its various users and users to take training using the mobile app(Diksha app) and online.

MHRD is happy that the Department of Personnel & Training could leverage the DIKSHA platform for the iGOT portal, which will help equip our frontline warriors with capabilities to fight the Coronavirus Pandemic by getting just in time knowledge and skillsets to help tide over the present crisis.

The portal website link is https://igot.gov.in/igot/. The platform will provide the training module on flexitime and on-site basis so that the COVID response can be delivered at scale for the workforce needed to tackle the pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.