Rajasthan Guv forms task force to prepare roadmap for higher edu sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:22 IST
Rajasthan Guv forms task force to prepare roadmap for higher edu sector

In view of closure of education institutes due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mirshra has formed a task force to prepare a roadmap for the state's higher education sector

The task force, with the governor's secretary Subir Kumar as the chairman, will examine the challenges before the higher education sector in view of the pandemic and will give its recommendation, a press release stated. "The task force/committee will hold meetings twice a week through online platforms and will prepare a roadmap for examination , results and for the next academic session," it said.

