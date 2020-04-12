Left Menu
Mizoram to start virtual classes on television from Monday

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:02 IST
In a move to reduce the inconvenience of students due to the lockdown, the Mizoram government has decided to introduce virtual classes on television from Monday. The school education department has decided to give lessons to students via television, an official release said here on Saturday.

The lessons will be telecast daily from Monday to Saturday on Doordarshan Kendra Aizawl, the release said. The first daily half-hour lessons will begin from Monday at 3.05 pm for class 10 students on science and mathematics subjects, it said.

Televised classes will be held for students of other standards also, it said. Notably, the state government had on March 17 closed all educational institutions as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile, the school education department has asked the students concerned to attend the televised classes from their homes along with notebooks and pens. The department also urged the students to give priority to the televised classes as the lockdown may be extended due to the spike in novel coronavirus case in the country.

As per the school calendar, the new academic session for 2020-21 began on April 1. Education minister Lalchhandam had earlier said that though the government could not specify the actual date, the schools would be reopened once the situation becomes normal.

