JEE, NEET coaching institutes go online during COVID-19 lockdown, launch new courses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:09 IST
JEE, NEET coaching institutes go online during COVID-19 lockdown, launch new courses

Several coaching institutes have started online classes to ensure those preparing for competitive examinations are not at loss during the lockdown due to COVID-19 situation across the country. "While the world is grappling with coronavirus and the economy has hit a pause, certain sections of society such as students need to continue preparing for some of the toughest competitive exams like JEE and NEET,” Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO of VMC said. "All our regular classroom batches are running on schedule without any delay or disruption, with the faculties taking live online classes. The live classes shall continue till the restrictions are there and then the students can gradually return to the classroom delivery as things go back to normal," he said. With their ‘Learn From Home’ programme, the institute has been enrolling and educating students who want to study exclusively online. "The live classes follow the same pedagogy of high quality teaching as their coveted classroom programs, but turn out to be more cost-efficient as VMC incurs lesser costs in delivering these programs," Sharma added. Aakash Institute has launched a programme called ‘Prime Class’, an extended course which aims to bridge the gap and provide best test preparation for students, irrespective of their geographical location. "The course will be delivered through new age satellite technology to students across the country. Live interactive classes are being conducted by teachers and comprehensive study content is being prepared in the form of videos and animations to explain a concept," Aakash Chaudhry, CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3. According to the HRD Ministry, competitive exams like JEE and NEET for admission to medical and engineering colleges are likely to be conducted in June. PTI GJS SRY

