Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantined in village school, migrant workers get ‘akshar gyan’

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:45 IST
Quarantined in village school, migrant workers get ‘akshar gyan’

Teachers of a government school in a non-descript village of Rajasthan’s Nagaur district have set a precedent amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown by educating the stranded and quarantined migrant workers. About 19 migrants from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan’s Baran district, quarantined in the Government Senior Higher Secondary School, Dodiyana in Nagaur have benefitted from daily classes during the quarantine and they can now read and write their names and understand counting from 0 to 10.

“Following imposition of the country-wide lockdown, the workers had undertaken long march to their homes, but they were stopped by the authorities and quarantined in the school,” school teacher Sushil Kumar told PTI. “We thought of giving ‘akshar gyan’ to them during their quarantine. Except a few, all workers learnt to read and write their names and counting from zero to ten and have now become able to at least search, dial and save numbers in their mobile phones,” added Kumar.

“The quarantined workers had become a trifle anxious and agitated to go back to their homes at the earliest, so we decided to encourage them to put their idle time to constructive use and learn a life-time skill,” he said. It was not the sole case of migrant workers putting their quarantine period to constructive use. Earlier a group of 74 migrant workers, stopped midway their long march to their villages in Madhya Pradesh and quarantined in a school building in Kotputli near Japipur mended, plastered and painted the building walls to express their gratitude for being taken “good care” of during quarantine.

Dodiyana school teacher Kumar, who played an active role in imparting ‘akshar gyan’ to workers in his school, said those having their homes in Madhya Pradesh have been sent after the government allowed their transportation. Those hailing from Rajasthan too will soon be sent to their homes, he added.

Manoj, 18, one of the stranded workers and a class 8 pass-out, said, “I did not know how to write names of my relatives in English. But the school teachers taught it to me. They used to take classes everyday. They also helped us learn a bit of mathematics, besides making others at least learn read and write their names.” Manoj returned to his home in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on April 29 along with his family members. Entire Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22. About 61 people have died of COVID-19 in the state, while a total of 2,642 people have been taken ill due to the pandemic disease.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore puts in more measures to control COVID-19 spread among foreign workers

The Singapore government is setting up on-site community care facilities in the most affected dormitories for COVID-19 positive migrant workers who are clinically well or display mild symptoms, health authorities said on Friday. Patients wi...

Lockdown brings respite to asthma patients as pollution level goes down

Dr DN Kesarwani, a chest physician, has said that patients of respiratory diseases are facing less problems during the lockdown as the pollution level has gone down. During March and April, problems faced by patients of respiratory diseases...

COVID-19: Lockdown violators in Moradabad made to do sit-ups for loafing around

Police and local administration in Moradabad on Friday asked people violating lockdown to do sit-ups as a punishment for their offence.The defaulters were seen doing sit-ups on the side of a road in the Naveen Mandi area of the city holding...

NHPC board to consider Rs 2k cr borrowing

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Friday said its board will next week consider a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through debt. It is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020