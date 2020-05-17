Assam to provide work to returning migrant labourers under MGNREGA

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday ordered issuing job cards to all the migrant workers returning to the state from different parts of the country. At a high-level meeting held here, Sonowal directed various departments to ensure employment of those labourers, who are already "skilled" and were working in other states. "The chief minister directed the panchayat and rural development department to allot job cards to returning migrant workers and provide them jobs under MGNREGA at the earliest," an official release said.

He asked to ensure that each and every labourer coming back home get work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), it said. Sonowal also ordered the Skill Development Department to take steps for imparting training to the migrant labourers coming back to Assam for harnessing their skills.

He also issued instructions to identify the skills of the returning labourers and provide training at block-level through a digital platform, the statement said.