Teachers, students oppose DU's online open-book exam move

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 00:57 IST
Teachers and students came together on social media to oppose the Delhi University's move to hold online open-book exams if the coronavirus situation does not improve. Students and teachers took to Facebook and Twitter to voice their dissent against the move using "#DUwithSolutions". It was one of the top 10 trends on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Delhi University Teachers Association and Delhi University Students Union have also joined hands to oppose the move and have the support of the Left-backed student bodies as well as Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India. "The DU administration that cannot consult statutory bodies online to take a collective decision, that has not bothered to reach its students online to ascertain how they are situated and that cannot give academic responses to feedbacks received from the DUTA, University departments, various organisations and individuals is thrusting upon students a mechanism that is unjust and bereft of sanctity," the DUTA said.

The manner in which decisions are being taken in violation of statutory processes and disregarding the need for consultation and dialogue can only result in callous and horrendous moves, they added..

