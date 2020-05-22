Taita College to be redeveloped to upgrade ageing classrooms

Taita College in the Hutt Valley will be redeveloped to upgrade its ageing classrooms and leaky roofs, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

"The work is long overdue and will make a lasting difference to the school for generations to come," Chris Hipkins said.

"Too many of our schools are struggling to cope with outdated facilities, insufficient space and poor quality classrooms. Many are more than 40 years old.

"I want all our schools to provide a learning environment that supports the educational success and one that students, parents, whānau and communities can be proud of.

"The first part of this project will fix leaking roofs. I understand arrangements are already being made with local suppliers to get underway.

"The school will also be getting a dedicated performing arts space, which it has never had before.

"This around $32 million investment has a dual benefit. It boosts learning but will also provide work for local building companies and suppliers.

"Projects like what we're announcing at Taita College today are an important part of kick-starting the economy.

"Last month I announced $160 million of upgrades for 600 small or remote schools. More than $100 million in other school projects are getting underway. These projects will deliver a real boost across New Zealand." Chris Hipkins said.

"The Ministry of Education will work with the school to get things moving as quickly as possible."

The project will rationalise old, poor quality, surplus classrooms. Other classrooms at the school will be upgraded to deliver quality learning environments for around 400 students in the Decile 2 School.

Further announcements will be made about investments in school property in the coming months.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)