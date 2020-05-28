Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools must have necessary PPEs for reopening: Angie Motshekga

The country’s schools were prematurely shut on Wednesday, 26 March 2020, a day before the government implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:06 IST
Schools must have necessary PPEs for reopening: Angie Motshekga
With just four days to go until 1 June, Education Minister Angie Motshekga visited Ivory Park and Seshego Secondary in Olievenhoutbosch to assess the schools’ readiness. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says while most schools are ready for the reopening of schools to grade 7 and 12 learners - her department will not allow schools to reopen if the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) is not available.

The country's schools were prematurely shut on Wednesday, 26 March 2020, a day before the government implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

With the country moving to alert level 3 of the nationwide lockdown, schools were directed to reopen following a decision taken by the National Coronavirus Command Council that the doors to learning reopen in a phased approach and under strict health conditions from the 1 June 2020 starting with grades 7 and 12.

Under the regulations governing the reopening of schools, learners and staff are required to undergo screening every day before entering the school premises and must have PPE's in the form of face masks. Sanitisers must also be delivered for the use of all on the school grounds.

With just four days to go until 1 June, Education Minister Angie Motshekga visited Ivory Park and Seshego Secondary in Olievenhoutbosch to assess the schools' readiness.

"We are working towards the 1 June because just re-orientating the space is not easy. We are expecting that on Monday and Tuesday we can use for inductions, reorientation and to make sure that we can thoroughly deal with the health issues.

"On Monday, I'm expecting them to deal with the orientation and the distribution of PPEs to kids, making sure that every child has their own books," said the Minister.

Motshekga said she expects to learn to effectively resume on Wednesday.

"On the 1st of June whoever is ready must start but if they didn't get their PPEs in time it's fine we won't force them to start if they don't have the relevant protective clothing," said the Minister.

On the phasing in of other grades, Motshekga said her department will look at the capacity of schools on a case by case basis.

"We have an audit team that will visit school by school so that we don't take chances when the school says it is ready and we open. For now, I really want to focus our priority on grade 7 and 12 and see how the system is able to cope and stabilise because it is a new environment.

"When we feel confident that our feet are firmly on the ground we will then deal with each institution case by case," she said.

On the reopening of special needs schools, Motshekga said given the low learner numbers at some of these schools, some have already been given the green light to reopen.

The Minister emphasised that the determination on the reopening of some special schools will also be made once the sector has monitored the impending reopening.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

EU launches new COVID-19 fundraising to address concerns over equal access

The European Commission launched a new global fundraising campaign on Thursday to finance the development and worldwide distribution of testing, vaccines and treatments against COVID-19, seeking to address concerns they may not be equally s...

Jamia violence: Court grants bail to JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha

New Delhi, May 28 PTI&#160;A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to&#160;Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University student Asif Iqbal Tanha, in a case related to violence near Jamia Millia Islamia Univeristy during protests against the Citizensh...

15 more die of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total cases rise to 7,170

Fifteen more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while 179 fresh infections pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,170 officials said. With 15 more fatalities, the total number of deaths due to ...

France to reopen restaurants, bars and beaches from June 2 - PM

France will allow restaurants, bars and beaches to reopen from June 2, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.Philippe said that in green areas where the virus circulates slowly - most of continental France - the only limit will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020