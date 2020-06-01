Left Menu
Development News Edition

Authorities in Kashmir planning to reopen schools from mid-June

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:41 IST
Authorities in Kashmir planning to reopen schools from mid-June

Authorities in Kashmir are planning to reopen schools, which have been closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in the valley from the middle of June this year. The government schools have been asked to provide two reusable masks and a pair of hand gloves to each student while installing hand sanitisers and liquid soap dispensers at the entry point of each school, according to a letter written by the director finance in the school education department.

The expenditure on this account shall be booked under the Samagra grants released to schools for day to day expenses, it added. "As the government intends to re-open schools in mid of June, 2020, I am directed to convey to ensure safety measures in all government schools to arrest the spread of coronavirus," said the letter written to the director of school education in Kashmir.

Schools in Kashmir were closed on March 9 this year, two weeks ahead of the nation-wide lock down announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for curbing the spread of coronavirus..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

990 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, total cases count 20,834

Delhis COVID-19 cases count on Monday reached 20,834 after 990 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 268 patients recovered today taking the total number o...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to act on President Donald Trumps inflammatory comments about U.S. protests went public on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for acting and rebuking their own empl...

Key Mexican tourism hub aims for 30% reopening in coming months

One of Mexicos main bellwethers of tourist activity aims to reopen nearly a third of its resorts in the next few months, though it faces a challenge to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Monday. Carlos Joaquin...

Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

Facebook Inc and Snap Inc became the latest U.S. companies condemning racial inequality in the United States as violent protests flared up across major cities over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police cus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020