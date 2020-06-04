Almost 5 000 Wits students receive laptops delivered by SA Post Office

Almost 5 000 Wits students have received laptops, delivered by the South African Post Office (SAPO), to enable online learning during the nationwide lockdown.

Through its Speed Services Courier Unit, SAPO delivered the laptops to the homes of disadvantaged Wits students across South Africa, including in rural areas.

Due to the national COVID-19 lockdown, Wits University suspended contact teaching and commenced with emergency remote teaching and learning on 20 April 2020.

In its transition to online learning, Wits established a mobile computing bank, which granted qualifying students access to a mobile device for online learning purposes.

A partnership with the SAPO ensured that students, who needed mobile devices, could continue learning during the lockdown. SAPO successfully delivered these devices to the homes of students.

SAPO Acting CEO, Ivumile Nongogo, thanked the SAPO staff, who ensured the seamless delivery of mobile devices to Wits students.

"I want to commend our drivers and other employees for their dedication during this time when regular transport connections were not available.

"This is another example of the role that the Post Office plays in making South Africa's infrastructure work and bringing services to the people," he said.

Professor Adam Habib, the Wits Vice-Chancellor and Principal, expressed his deep gratitude towards the SAPO.

"All devices were delivered promptly by SAPO employees to students at various locations across the country, including many rural areas, thus enabling the students to participate in the university's online academic programme.

"We are appreciative of the SAPO and its efficient delivery of services that have positively impacted the lives of thousands of students," he said.

Habib lauded the project as an example of how public institutions can work together efficiently to achieve a common good that benefits society.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)