Maha Guv urges students to know about spiritual intelligence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who also attended the ceremony, lauded the HSNC Cluster University for offering choice-based courses in music, dance, art and other subjects."Art is an essential component of life...Art makes learning pleasurable and delightful.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:37 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday said that the world was moving towards Artificial Intelligence (AI), but students should also acquire the knowledge of 'spiritual intelligence'. He also said that educational institutions will have to combine innovation and incubation with research and invention to become centers of excellence.

He was speaking while inaugurating HSNC Cluster University, a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) Board and the Maharashtra government, via video-conference. "The world is moving towards Artificial Intelligence," the governor said, and urged the students to also acquire the knowledge of 'adhyatmik' (spiritual) intelligence, which is the "core heritage of the country".

Recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda on education, the governor said students should endeavour to awaken the divinity and perfection within them through acquisition of knowledge. He also said that all stakeholders need to work with coordination, dedication and discipline to improve the standards of higher education.

Koshyari said that the central government was keen on good colleges forming cluster universities. "Such clusters would enable best colleges to become centres of excellence," he said.

The governor complimented the HSNC Board for forming the cluster university comprising K C College, H R College and the Bombay Teachers' Training College. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who also attended the ceremony, lauded the HSNC Cluster University for offering choice-based courses in music, dance, art and other subjects.

"Art is an essential component of life...Art makes learning pleasurable and delightful. If I had not become chief minister, I would have become an artist. In fact, I am chief minister because I am an artist," he said. Thackeray described knowledge as an essential requirement of life.

"Therefore imparting education must be continued using technological tools even during calamity situations," he said. Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant said the government was considering a proposal to convert the Sir J J School of Art into a university.

He said the government was also considering a plan of creating vertical universities..

