Afghan college student ends life in Ahmedabad

A 24-year-old college student from Afghanistan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside a hostel in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city early on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 24-year-old college student from Afghanistan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside a hostel in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city early on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sekib Fakir, they said.

His body was found hanging from a tree outside the boy's hostel of Gujarat University on Wednesday morning, an official said. "He was pursuing a course in BBA (bachelor of business administration) from an affiliated college of Gujarat University and waiting to appear for an exam," Assistant sub-inspector Aniruddhsinh Mori of Gujarat University police station said.

"Due to some unknown reason, he allegedly hanged himself from a tree outside his hostel block when others were asleep," he said. While the investigators are yet to ascertain the motive behind his extreme step, his friends told the media that he was under pressure to clear an exam paper to obtain his degree.

"Though his three-year BBA was over, he did not get his degree as he had not cleared one paper. This stress could have led to this tragedy," one student from Afghanistan told reporters.

