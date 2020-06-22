Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 94,000 students have registered for admission to DU under-graduate courses

This year, the entire process right from registration to verification of documents will be online and contactless. According to figures shared by the varsity, 5,889 registrations for post-graduate courses, 457 registrations for PhD courses and 19,543 registrations for under-graduate courses, had taken place within four hours of the portal going live on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 23:18 IST
Over 94,000 students have registered for admission to DU under-graduate courses
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Over 94,000 students have registered on a Delhi University portal for admission to under-graduate courses in the last 48 hours, according to official figures. The portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday and will remain open till July 4. Till 6 pm on Monday, 94,536 aspirants registered on the portal for admission to under-graduate courses, while 31,715 students registered for post-graduate courses and 3,865 for Ph.D. admissions, according to data shared by a varsity official.

As many as 22,355 have paid the registration fees on the portal for under-graduate courses. The university will hold a webinar on June 23 to address doubts on the admission process. This year, the entire process right from registration to verification of documents will be online and contactless.

According to figures shared by the varsity, 5,889 registrations for post-graduate courses, 457 registrations for Ph.D. courses and 19,543 registrations for under-graduate courses, had taken place within four hours of the portal going live on Saturday. On the first day, students faced some technical glitches while registering but the process has been going on smoothly since then.

This year, the varsity's registration process was delayed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, the registration process commenced on May 30.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: FY and SY graduation students to be promoted sans exams

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to promote first and second year students of graduation courses along with students in the second semester of post-graduation without conducting exams in view of the coronavirus situation. Sep...

Telangana CM visits Suryapet to meet kin of Col Santosh Babu

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday visited Suryapet to personally meet and console the family members of Col Santosh Babu who was killed in the India-China clash recently on the border. Telangana CMO stated, KCR along with Minist...

Saudis say Yemen's government, separatists agree to truce

The Saudi-led coalition embroiled in a years-long conflict in Yemen announced on Monday that Emirati-backed southern separatists and the countrys internationally recognized government have agreed to a cease-fire after months of infighting. ...

Canada will not reopen borders quickly, Trudeau tells anxious airlines

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday pushed back against pressure from airlines to reopen the nations borders, saying moving too quickly could spark a second wave of the coronavirus. I understand there are a lot of tourism firms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020